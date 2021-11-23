News

EELS Share New Song “The Magic” Extreme Witchcraft Due Out January 28, 2022 via E Works/[PIAS]

Photography by Gus Black



EELS (the project of Mark Oliver Everett) have shared a new song, “The Magic.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming 14th studio album, Extreme Witchcraft, which will be out on January 28, 2022 via E Works/[PIAS]. Listen to the song and view a full list of tour dates for the band below.

Previously released songs from the album are “Good Night on Earth” and “Steam Engine.” Their most recent studio album, Earth to Dora, came out last year via E Works/[PIAS].

EELS 2022 Tour Dates:

Telegraph Building — Belfast, UK — March 11

Olympia Theatre — Dublin, Ireland — March 12

Roundhouse — London, UK — March 14

Albert Hall — Manchester, UK — March 15

Barrowland — Glasgow, UK — March 16

Rock City — Nottingham, UK — March 17

02 Guildhall — Southampton, UK — March 18

Zenith — Munich, Germany — March 21

Palladium — Cologne, Germany — March 22

Edel-Optics Arena — Hamburg, Germany — March 23

Verti Music Hall — Berlin, Germany — March 25

La Cartonnerie — Reims, France – March 27

Salle Pleyel — Paris, France – March 28

Les Docks — Lausanne, Switzerland — March 30

Hall 622 — Zurich, Switzerland — March 31

Live Club — Trezzo sull’Adda, Milan — Italy — April 1

Estragon — Bologna, Italy — April 2

Akvarium Klub — Budapest, Hungary — April 4

Gasometer — Vienna, Austria — April 5

Forest National — Brussels, Belgium — April 7

AFAS Live — Amsterdam, Netherlands — April 8

Razzmatazz — Barcelona, Spain — April 10

Auditorio — Vigo, Spain — April 12

La Riviera — Madrid, Spain — April 13

Belly Up — San Diego, CA — May 8

Fonda Theatre — Los Angeles, CA — May 9

The UC Theatre — Berkeley, CA — May 10

The Neptune Theatre — Seattle, WA — May 12

Revolution Hall — Portland, OR — May 13

Metro Music Bar — Salt Lake City, UT — May 15

Boulder Theater — Boulder, CO — May 16

Liberty Hall — Lawrence, KS — May 18

First Avenue — Minneapolis, MN — May 19

Metro — Chicago, IL — May 20

Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall — Munhall (Pittsburgh), PA — May 21

Paradise Rock Club — Boston, MA — May 22

Webster Hall — New York, NY — May 24

The Fillmore — Silver Spring, MD — May 25

Keswick Theatre — Glenside (Philadelphia), PA — May 26

Cat’s Cradle — Carrboro, NC — May 27

Variety Playhouse — Atlanta, GA — May 28

