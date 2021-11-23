EELS Share New Song “The Magic”
Extreme Witchcraft Due Out January 28, 2022 via E Works/[PIAS]
Nov 23, 2021
Photography by Gus Black
EELS (the project of Mark Oliver Everett) have shared a new song, “The Magic.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming 14th studio album, Extreme Witchcraft, which will be out on January 28, 2022 via E Works/[PIAS]. Listen to the song and view a full list of tour dates for the band below.
Previously released songs from the album are “Good Night on Earth” and “Steam Engine.” Their most recent studio album, Earth to Dora, came out last year via E Works/[PIAS].
EELS 2022 Tour Dates:
Telegraph Building — Belfast, UK — March 11
Olympia Theatre — Dublin, Ireland — March 12
Roundhouse — London, UK — March 14
Albert Hall — Manchester, UK — March 15
Barrowland — Glasgow, UK — March 16
Rock City — Nottingham, UK — March 17
02 Guildhall — Southampton, UK — March 18
Zenith — Munich, Germany — March 21
Palladium — Cologne, Germany — March 22
Edel-Optics Arena — Hamburg, Germany — March 23
Verti Music Hall — Berlin, Germany — March 25
La Cartonnerie — Reims, France – March 27
Salle Pleyel — Paris, France – March 28
Les Docks — Lausanne, Switzerland — March 30
Hall 622 — Zurich, Switzerland — March 31
Live Club — Trezzo sull’Adda, Milan — Italy — April 1
Estragon — Bologna, Italy — April 2
Akvarium Klub — Budapest, Hungary — April 4
Gasometer — Vienna, Austria — April 5
Forest National — Brussels, Belgium — April 7
AFAS Live — Amsterdam, Netherlands — April 8
Razzmatazz — Barcelona, Spain — April 10
Auditorio — Vigo, Spain — April 12
La Riviera — Madrid, Spain — April 13
Belly Up — San Diego, CA — May 8
Fonda Theatre — Los Angeles, CA — May 9
The UC Theatre — Berkeley, CA — May 10
The Neptune Theatre — Seattle, WA — May 12
Revolution Hall — Portland, OR — May 13
Metro Music Bar — Salt Lake City, UT — May 15
Boulder Theater — Boulder, CO — May 16
Liberty Hall — Lawrence, KS — May 18
First Avenue — Minneapolis, MN — May 19
Metro — Chicago, IL — May 20
Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall — Munhall (Pittsburgh), PA — May 21
Paradise Rock Club — Boston, MA — May 22
Webster Hall — New York, NY — May 24
The Fillmore — Silver Spring, MD — May 25
Keswick Theatre — Glenside (Philadelphia), PA — May 26
Cat’s Cradle — Carrboro, NC — May 27
Variety Playhouse — Atlanta, GA — May 28
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Grammys 2022 Full List of Nominees: Japanese Breakfast, St. Vincent, Arlo Parks, and More (News) — Japanese Breakfast, St. Vincent, Foo Fighters
- Dry Cleaning Barrel Through Market Hotel in Brooklyn (Review) — Dry Cleaning
- The Bug and Jason Williamson of Sleaford Mods Share New Songs “Treetop” and “Stoat” (News) — The Bug, Sleaford Mods
- Brian Wilson and Jim James Share New Song “Right Where I Belong” (News) — Brian Wilson, The Beach Boys, Jim James, My Morning Jacket
- Premiere: Matilde Davoli Shares New Video for “Glitch at Dark” (News) — Matilde Davoli
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.