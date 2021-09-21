News

Efterklang Share Fan-Sourced Video for New Song “Hold Me Close When You Can” Windflowers Due Out October 8 via City Slang

Photography by Dennis Morton



Danish trio Efterklang are releasing a new album, Windflowers, on October 8 via City Slang. Now they have shared its third single, “Hold Me Close When You Can,” via a video featuring images submitted by their fans. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming U.S. tour dates.

Efterklang consists of Casper Clausen (vocals), Mads Brauer (synths, electronics), and Rasmus Stolberg (bass).

A press release describes the creation of the song in more detail: “Vocalist Casper Clausen devised the chords and melody during a radio soundcheck in Brussels in January 2020, where bandmate Rasmus Stolberg immediately heard its potential. The snippet was saved as a voice note, and the band battled with structure and instrumentation in the studio, working with live band member Christian Balvig on the string arrangements, until it all unfolded before them.”

“It’s a really emotional song and it still gets to me,” Brauer simply adds in a press release.

The videos was created via Efterklang Developed, an app “the band built with London creative agency MARRIAGE, with the purpose of bringing listeners closer together in mind.” Fans got a sneak peek of the song and more than 800 people from 49 different countries submitted photos to be used in the video.

“The video is not about presenting our music in the most impressive and flashy way, it is about collaborating,” Efterklang collectively say in a press release. “It’s something we realize has become a center of how we operate as a band. We want to create together with the listeners and concert attendees, and we keep searching for new ways of doing this…. We loved the simplicity and the symmetry of it, and we were excited to see how people interpret the music through their own reality. It was amazing to see what everybody gave to each other.”

Efterklang are doing it again, with fans that sign up next getting to hear the new Windflowers song “Alien Arms” and being able to submit photos for that video from September 22 to 29.

Previously Efterklang shared the album’s first single, “Living Other Lives,” via a video for it. “Living Other Lives” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Dragonfly,” via a video for the song.

Windflowers is the follow-up to 2019’s Altid Sammen, which was their first album in seven years and released via 4AD.

Efterklang 2022 North American Tour Dates:

March 24 - 27 - Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

Monday, March 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Tuesday, March 29 - San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Music Hall

Thursday, March 31 - Portland, OR @ The Old Church

Friday, April 1- Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

Saturday, April 2 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

Tuesday, April 5 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

Wednesday, April 6 - Toronto, ON @ The Drake

Thursday, April 7 - Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

Friday, April 8 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Zone One)

