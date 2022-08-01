EKKSTACY Announces New Album, Shares Video For New Single “wish i was dead”
Misery Due Out September 30 via UnitedMasters
Experimental post-punk artist EKKSTACY has announced the release of his sophomore album, Misery, which will be out on September 30 via UnitedMasters. He has also shared a video for a new single from the album, “wish i was dead.” View the video, along with the album’s artwork, below.
In March, EKKSTACY was featured on the HEALTH track “Still Breathing.”
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Reservation Dogs (Season Two) (Review) —
- The Hold Steady Announce Annual “Massive Nights” Event (News) — The Hold Steady
- EKKSTACY Announces New Album, Shares Video For New Single “wish i was dead” (News) — Ekkstacy
- Entering Heaven Alive (Review) — Jack White
- Tropical Fuck Storm Announce Maxi-Single Cassette, Share Video for Cover of The Stooges’ “Ann” (News) — Tropical Fuck Storm, The Stooges
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.