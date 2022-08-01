 EKKSTACY Announces New Album, Shares Video For New Single “wish i was dead” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, August 1st, 2022  
EKKSTACY Announces New Album, Shares Video For New Single “wish i was dead”

Misery Due Out September 30 via UnitedMasters

Aug 01, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Experimental post-punk artist EKKSTACY has announced the release of his sophomore album, Misery, which will be out on September 30 via UnitedMasters. He has also shared a video for a new single from the album, “wish i was dead.” View the video, along with the album’s artwork, below.

In March, EKKSTACY was featured on the HEALTH track “Still Breathing.”

