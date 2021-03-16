El Michels Affair Share New Single “Fazed Out”
Yeti Season Due Out March 26 via Big Crown
El Michels Affair (the project of Leon Michels) have shared a new single “Fazed Out.” It is the latest single to be released from their forthcoming album Yeti Season, which comes out on March 26 via Big Crown. Listen below.
The album will be available on vinyl as part of a box set, which will include a children’s book written by Michel’s mother, author Francine Prose, with illustrations by Omar “El Oms” Juarez.
Last month, the band shared the single “Ala Vida” upon announcement of the new album. Their most recent album, Adult Themes, came out last year on Big Crown.
