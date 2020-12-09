News

All





El Perro del Mar Shares Video for New Single “Alone in Halls” (Feat. Blood Orange) Her New EP FREE LAND is Out Now via The Control Group





Sweden’s El Perro del Mar (aka Sarah Assbring) has just shared a new video for the song “Alone in Halls,” which features guest vocals by Blood Orange (aka Dev Hynes). “Alone in Halls” is featured on her new EP, FREE LAND, and it is out now via The Control Group. Watch the Benedict Brink-directed video below, followed by the full EP.

Assbring speaks a bit about the concept behind the video in a press release: “I asked my dear friend the photographer Benedict Brink to interpret the motions and emotions living in this weird time that we’re in. As free as I wanted Nicole Walker who made the video for ‘Dreamers change the world’ and Dev Hynes’ appearance on the song, I wanted Benedict to feel free to visualize on her own. To me, the film is a beautiful depiction of this historic time that we’re in. It contains a need and frustration, a longing for intimacy.”

She also talks about how the collaboration with Blood Orange came to be: “Me and Blood Orange have been digital friends for some time and I’m a huge admirer of his work. When working on the actual recording of the album it hit me that I’d love to have him sing with me on this song. I thought of it as a choral walk—a meditative piece about this time we’re living and what it’s done to me. I asked him if he’d be willing to be part of it and to my great joy he said yes.”

Back in October, Assbring released a new song “The Bells.” Hynes’ last project was the mixtape Angel’s Pulse, which came out in July 2019 via Domino.

Read our 2017 Artist Survey with El Perro del Mar.

&lt;a href="https://elperrodelmar.bandcamp.com/album/free-land" mce_href="https://elperrodelmar.bandcamp.com/album/free-land"&gt;Free Land by El Perro del Mar&lt;/a&gt;

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.