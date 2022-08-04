 Ela Minus and DJ Python Announce EP, Share Video for Lead Single “Pájaros en Verano” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Ela Minus and DJ Python Announce EP, Share Video for Lead Single “Pájaros en Verano”

EP Due Out September 16 via Smugglers Way

Aug 04, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Pepi Ginsberg
Ela Minus and DJ Python have announced the release of a collaborative EP, , which will be out on September 16 via Smugglers Way. They have also shared a video for the EP’s lead single, “Pájaros en Verano.” View the Juan David Figueroa-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

In a press release, Ela Minus elaborates on the inspiration behind the EP’s lead single: “I made a list of things I was grateful for. Clouds (and the time to look at them), quietness, sleep, books, food. I wanted to celebrate that ‘after all the days that never happened and the nights that didn’t exist,’ we are here, alive, and together.”

“We literally didn’t talk about how the tracks should sound,” DJ Python adds, regarding the EP. “I sent her instrumentals and she sent them back with perfect vocals. It was this unspoken communication, a process to know the self and the other endlessly.”

Read the extended version of our Protest Issue interview with Ela Minus, originally featured in our most recent print issue.

Tracklist:

1. Kiss U
2. Abril Lluvias Mil
3. Pájaros en Verano

