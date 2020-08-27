News

Ela Minus Announces Debut Album, Shares Video for New Song “el cielo no es de nadie” acts of rebellion Due Out October 23 via Domino

Photography by Teddy Fitzhugh



Colombian-born and Brooklyn-based singer Gabriela Jimeno (aka Ela Minus) has announced her debut album, acts of rebellion, and shared a new song from it, “el cielo no es de nadie,” via a video for it. Acts of rebellion is due out October 23 via Domino. Check out the “el cielo no es de nadie” video below (Jimeno co-directed it with Pepi Ginsberg). Also below are the album’s tracklist and cover art.

“‘El cielo no es de nadie’ is about all the love I see in small, everyday acts. It’s an invitation to appreciate unheroic, but constant and meaningful actions,” says Jimeno in a press release. “The song’s title, ‘el cielo no es de nadie,’ refers to the phrase ‘I’ll give you the sky,’ a common expression used in Spanish when in love. In the song, I defy it: 'you can't give me the sky'/it isn’t yours to give.”

Jimeno did the whole album herself—producing it, recording it, and playing everything on it. After growing up in Colombia and moving to the U.S, where she attended Berklee College of Music, Jimeno found power and the ability to demand change in the DIY scene.

“I deeply identify with club culture, and want to make music to dance to,” she says. “I also want to make songs in the more traditional sense, with melodies, lyrics, and singing. I want to make songs that stay with people through the years.”

The album includes “they told us it was hard, but they were wrong,” her debut song for Domino that was shared back in April. “They told us it was hard, but they were wrong” made our Songs of the Week list. Then in July she shared another song from the album, “megapunk,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.

acts of rebellion Tracklist:

1.N19 5NF

2. they told us it was hard, but they were wrong.

3. el cielo no es de nadie

4. megapunk

5. pocket piano

6. dominique

7. let them have the internet

8. tony

9. do whatever you want, all the time.

10. Close (ft. Helado Negro)



Ela Minus Tour Dates:

Thu. Feb. 18 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

Fri. Feb. 19 - Paris, FR @ Boule Noire

Sat. Feb. 20 - Brussels, BE @ Rotonde

Sun. Feb. 21 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

Tue. Feb. 23 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA Ideal Bar

Wed. Feb. 24 - Hamburg, DE @ Turmzimmer

Thu. Feb. 25 - Berlin, DE @ Silent Green

Sat. Feb. 27 - Vienna, AT @ B72

Sun. Feb. 28 - Munich, DE @ Strom

Tue. March 2 - London, UK @ Electrowerkz

Wed. March 3 - Madrid, ES @ El Sol

