Ela Minus Shares New Song “dominique” acts of rebellion Due Out This Friday via Domino





Colombian-born and Brooklyn-based singer Ela Minus (aka Gabriela Jimeno) is releasing her debut album, acts of rebellion, this Friday via Domino. Now she has shared one last pre-release single from it, “dominique.” Listen below.

A press release says the song chronicles Jimeno’s time making acts of rebellion in solitude and that it exemplifies the album’s “call to embrace the beauty of tiny, every day acts of revolution by carving out a personal space to expand on personal identity and creative endeavors.”

Jimeno did the whole album herself—producing it, recording it, and playing everything on it. After growing up in Colombia and moving to the U.S, where she attended Berklee College of Music, Jimeno found power and the ability to demand change in the DIY scene.

“I deeply identify with club culture, and want to make music to dance to,” she said in a previous press release announcing the album. “I also want to make songs in the more traditional sense, with melodies, lyrics, and singing. I want to make songs that stay with people through the years.”

Acts of rebellion includes “they told us it was hard, but they were wrong,” her debut song for Domino that was shared back in April. “They told us it was hard, but they were wrong” made our Songs of the Week list. Then in July she shared another song from the album, “megapunk,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was announced in August Jimeno shared another song from it, “el cielo no es de nadie,” via a video for the track (which made the Top 4 of our Songs of the Week).

Ela Minus 2021 Tour Dates:

Thu. Feb. 18 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

Fri. Feb. 19 - Paris, FR @ Boule Noire

Sat. Feb. 20 - Brussels, BE @ Rotonde

Sun. Feb. 21 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

Tue. Feb. 23 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA Ideal Bar

Wed. Feb. 24 - Hamburg, DE @ Turmzimmer

Thu. Feb. 25 - Berlin, DE @ Silent Green

Sat. Feb. 27 - Vienna, AT @ B72

Sun. Feb. 28 - Munich, DE @ Strom

Tue. March 2 - London, UK @ Electrowerkz

Thu. March 4 - Madrid, ES @ El Sol

