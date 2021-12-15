News

Ela Minus Shares Video for “N19 5NF,” Teases New Music acts of rebellion Out Now via Domino





Colombian-born and Brooklyn-based singer Ela Minus (aka Gabriela Jimeno) has shared a video for “N19 5NF,” the opening track to her debut album acts of rebellion. In the video’s opener, which depicts Jimeno at a nightclub, the beginning of a new song is previewed. Watch the Losmose-directed video below.

In a press release, Jimeno states: “I found that through the making of this song and video, reality was transfigured. It illuminated it and revealed its true grinning monstrous teeth. Through this transfiguration I was able to find a voice, not a discourse, but a personal voice looking for an ear or an eye to meet. This video is important because of my own story and the empowerment it can give to others through my way of telling it.”

She adds, regarding her collaboration with Mexican filmmaker Losmose on the video: “I remember looking at the footage and thinking: this feels unlike anything I have done before. This is what a collaboration should feel like—working with someone who makes you feel both confident about your own work and takes it to a completely new place, pushing your own artistry further.”

Acts of rebellion came out last year via Domino. It features the songs “they told us it was hard, but they were wrong,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “megapunk,” also one of our Songs of the Week, “el cielo no es de nadie,” which made the Top 4 of our Songs of the Week, and “dominique,” another Song of the Week.

Read the extended version of our Protest Issue interview with Ela Minus, originally featured in our most recent print issue.

