Ela Minus Shares Video for New Single “megapunk”
Her Newest Track Out on Domino
Jul 31, 2020
Photography by Teddy Fitzhugh
Colombian-born and Brooklyn-based singer Gabriela Jimeno (aka Ela Minus) has released her newest single, “megapunk,” and aims to push forward and motivate people in a time of social upheaval. Although the track was written last year, the progressive movement Ela describes has remained entirely too relevant.
“When I wrote this song last year, I was worried it would lose context if not released immediately,” Jimeno says in a press release. “I could not have been more wrong. This is the perfect time to put this out. We have to keep going. Ánimo y fuerza.”
After growing up in Colombia and moving to the U.S, where she attended Berklee College of Music, Jimeno found power and the ability to demand change in the DIY scene. Still drawing from that inspiration, “megapunk” seeks to uplift those fighting for change.
Check out the protest montage video for “megapunk” below.
The song follows “they told us it was hard, but they were wrong,” her debut song for Domino that was shared back in April. “They told us it was hard, but they were wrong” made our Songs of the Week list.
