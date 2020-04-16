Ela Minus Shares Video for New Song “they told us it was hard, but they were wrong”

News

Gabriela Jimeno, better known as Ela Minus, is a self-made electronic artist born and raised in Colombia who recently signed with Domino. Now she has shared her first single for the label, “they told us it was hard, but they were wrong,” via a video for the new song. Now based in Brooklyn, her ambient house punk is based solely in hardware synthesizers. Watch the video below, followed by her upcoming tour dates.

Jimeno began her musical career at age 12 as a drummer in a hardcore band with which she performed for nearly a decade. She left the band to attend Berklee College of Music in Boston, double-majoring in synthesizer design and jazz drumming.

After taking the leap of moving from South America to the U.S., Ela found her voice in the DIY scene and an identity in club culture. She notes Fugazi as an inspiration for her latest single in particular, a track that builds a tenacious beat to support her raspy vocals.

Its video, directed by Will Dohrn, visually pays homage to the Andes of Colombia, presenting Ela as a source of vitality polarized from a dystopian expanse.

Ela had this to say about “they told us it was hard, but they were wrong” in a press release: "When everything is taken from us, the ability to choose our attitude and create our own path forward is the only certainty we have.”

Ela Minus Tour Dates w/ Caribou:

Thu. Aug 27 - Sat. Aug. 29 - Barcelona, SP @ Primavera Sound

Fri. Oct. 9 - Sun. Oct. 11 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

Wed. Oct. 14 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

Thu. Oct. 15 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *

Fri. Oct. 16 - Sun. Oct. 18 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

* w/ Caribou

