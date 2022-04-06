News

Elf Power Announce First New Album in Five Years, Share Video for New Song “Undigested Parts” Artificial Countrysides Due Out July 15 via Yep Roc

Photography by Jason Thrasher



Elf Power have announced their first new album in five years, Artificial Countrysides, and shared a new song from it, “Undigested Parts,” via a video. Artificial Countrysides is due out July 15 via Yep Roc, their first for the label. Check out the “Undigested Parts” video below, followed by the album’s cover art and the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Alex Pfannkuche directed the “Undigested Parts” video, which was filmed at the Orange Twin Conservation Community stage and has The Apples In Stereo’s Robert Schneider as the lone audience member.

In a press release, singer/multi-instrumentalist Andrew Rieger says “Undigested Parts” is “a song about the way that unprocessed events and emotions can erupt at unexpected times. Musically, it’s a mixture of incredibly fuzzed out guitars, ethereal keyboards, pounding drums and drum machine combined together, and a sweetly melodic vocal line, resulting in an interesting mix of elements.”

Artificial Countrysides includes “The Gas Inside the Tank,” a new song the band shared in February. The album is the band’s 14th and the follow-up to 2017’s Twitching in Time. As welll as Rieger, Artificial Countrysides features contributions from drummer Peter Alvanos, guitarist Dave Wrathgabar, and keyboard player Laura Carter.

“I like the challenge of approaching it as a trial-and-error process, so we can spend more time and see what works and what doesn’t,” Rieger says of recording the album. “We build the songs as we’re coming up with them, instead of rehearsing it to death and then recording it. I’ve always felt like that makes for more interesting music for us.”

A press release says Artificial Countrysides “centers around the gray zones where the natural world collides with the creeping encroachment of the digital realm, where the balance between real and simulated can shift from one minute to the next.”

Rieger further explains: “That title also describes the songwriting process, of world-building or creating an artificial landscape within a song.”

Elf Power Tour Dates with E.R. Jurken: 7/13: Evanston, IL - Space

7/14: Chicago, IL - Schubas Tavern

7/15: Louisville, KY - Portland Creative Compound

7/16: Detroit, MI - El Club

7/17: Cincinnati, OH - MOTR Pub

7/18: Columbus, OH - Natalie’s Grandview

7/19: Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe

7/21: Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom

7/22: Providence, RI - Columbus Theatre

7/23: New York, NY - LPR

7/24: Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

7/25: Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s

7/26: Washington, D.C. - Black Cat

7/27: Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle (Back Room)

7/29: Atlanta, GA - 529

7/30: Athens, GA - 40 Watt

