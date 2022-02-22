News

Elf Power Sign to Yep Roc, Share New Single “The Gas Inside the Tank” New Album Due Out Later This Year

Photography by Jason Thrasher



Elf Power have announced that they have signed to indie label Yep Roc, and have shared their first single for the label, “The Gas Inside the Tank.” It is the band’s first single since the release of their 2017 album Twitching in Time. Listen below.

“‘The Gas Inside the Tank’ lyrically touches on seemingly separate but interrelated themes such as reincarnation, evolution, digital information overload, and an imagined post-apocalyptic future world of deserted cities in which inhabitants resort to siphoning gas from abandoned vehicles,” explains frontman Andrew Rieger in a press release. “This was the first song written for an album we’ll be releasing later this year. It mixes organic and artificial elements together, with drums and drum machine mixed together, and slide guitar and organ alongside gurgling moog keyboards and synth bass.”

The band adds: “We are very excited to be working with Yep Roc! So many of our friends and collaborators like Robyn Hitchcock, The Apples in Stereo, The Minus 5, and the No Ones have worked with the label, so we’re looking forward to joining the Yep Roc roster.”

