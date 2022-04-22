News

Eliza & The Delusionals Share New Single “Bed Song” Debut Album Now And Then Out May 20 Via Cooking Vinyl

Photography by Luke Henery



Next month, rising Australian indie rock outfit Eliza & The Delusionals are set to share their debut album Now And Then. Despite the COVID setbacks, the band have spent the last two years hard at work on the follow-up to their 2020 EP, A State Of Living In a Objective Reality, and their ongoing return to live shows.

After a long path to release, the band are set to introduce their combination of indie and alt rock with Now And Then, and have already teased the record with their recent singles “Give You Everything” and “Halloween.” Today the band are back with their latest effort, “Bed Song,” out everywhere now.

In many respects, “Bed Song” feels like a throw-back to an earlier era of indie and alt rock, in much the same vein as other rising acts like beadadoobee. The track revives the best of 2000s rock nostalgia, complete with vibrant production, upbeat guitars, and sugary melodies. But rather than staying trapped in the past, songwriters Eliza Klatt and Kurt Skuse make these styles their own, infusing them with emotive deliveries and immensely catchy songwriting.

As the band describes, the track is about relationships and the different ways we navigate them. Klatt explains, “‘Bed Song’ was an idea that started off so differently and I’m glad we came back to it and worked on changing it because it quickly became one of my favorite songs on the record. This song is really about Kurt and myself finding similarities in our past relationships and bringing those ideas together in a way where we could understand each other’s perspectives.”

Check out the song below, out everywhere now. Now And Then is out May 20 via Cooking Vinyl.

