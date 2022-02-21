Elizabeth Fraser of Cocteau Twins Announces New EP
Sun’s Signature Due Out April 23 via Rough Trade
Elizabeth Fraser (formerly of Cocteau Twins) has announced a duo project between her and partner Damon Reece named Sun’s Signature. Their self-titled debut EP will be out on Record Store Day (April 23) via Rough Trade. The EP features Fraser’s 2000 limited-edition single “Underwater” as well as two songs that she performed at the 2012 Meltdown Festival, “Golden Air” and “Make Lovely the Day.” View the EP’s full tracklist below. The cover art is featured above.
In 2016, Fraser and Reece composed the score for the British TV series The Nightmare Worlds of H.G. Wells. Fraser’s most recent solo release was the 2009 single “Moses.” In 2020, she was featured on the Jónsi song “Cannibal,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
(via BrooklynVegan)
Sun’s Signature Tracklist:
1. Underwater
2. Golden Air
3. Bluedusk
4. Apples
5. Make Lovely the Day
