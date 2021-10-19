Ellevator Share Video for New Single “Charlie IO”

News

Ontario-based trio Ellevator have shared a video for their new single, “Charlie IO.” The song was produced by Chris Walla (formerly of Death Cab for Cutie) and will be featured on their debut album, which is set to release in early 2022 via Arts & Crafts. Watch the Cam Veitch-directed video below.

Frontwoman Nabi Sue Bersche speaks about the new song in a press release: “I’ve tried to find myself in all sorts of funny ways, and in a world full of brands exploiting our unending well of vanity, it’s easy to make that ‘journey’ to the center of your life. I imagine that when you finally find yourself or find god or reach nirvana or tap into universal knowledge, you’ll realize you’ve been there all along and you still have to do the dishes.”

Walla states: “Everyone spins out. All of our friends and the rest of us too, maybe just yesterday or even right now. Eye contact is the most powerful tool in our everyday social toolbox to help someone in a spinout reconnect with reality, with the space we share together, and with whatever part of themselves is dizzy or lost or out of focus. Nabi is fundamentally empathetic and also quite serious, and though it’s impossible to make eye contact in a purely auditory medium, the goal with the choruses in ‘Charlie IO’ was to give the listener that impression from the singer: you’ve been stopped, taken firmly but gently by the shoulders, and looked dead in the eye by someone who cares about you a great deal, in a way that you may have forgotten about when you were halfway to infinity.”

Director Veitch adds: “With ‘Charlie IO,’ we wanted to pay homage to a video that stuck with a generation, ‘1000 Miles’ by Vanessa Carlton. We wanted to conjure up that uncanny feeling of deja vu mixed inside a hypnotic performance, while still having pieces that feel personal to this track. It was a ton of fun to make and I hope we did Vanessa proud.”

Ellevator released their eponymous debut EP in 2018.

