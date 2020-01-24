News

Ellis Announces Debut Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Song “Fall Apart” Born Again Due Out April 3 via Fat Possum

Photography by Ebru Yildiz



Ellis (aka Hamilton, Ontario dream pop artist Linnea Siggelkow) has announced her debut album, Born Again, and shared its first single, "Fall Apart," via a video for the track. She has also announced some new tour dates. Born Again is due out April 3 via Fat Possum. Check out the "Fall Apart" video below, followed by the album's tracklist and cover art, as well as Ellis' upcoming tour dates.

Jake Aron (Snail Mail, Solange, Grizzly Bear) produced the album, which was partly recorded at his Brooklyn studio. Born Again follows Ellis's debut EP The Fuzz, which she self-produced and self-released in 2018.

As Born Again's title suggests, the album partly deals with questions of faith. Siggelkow is the daughter of a traveling book salesman and a piano teacher. "I grew up Christian and was quite devoted to faith up through my late teens, but I started challenging that once I got to university," says Siggelkow in a press release. "Since then I've been trying to redefine who I am and where I stand and what I think about these things on my own, and that journey very much played into the songwriting on this record."

Of "Fall Apart," Siggelkow had this to say: "This is really just an honest reflection of my struggle with anxiety and how I can't hide it from the people closest to me. It's about the feeling the first time someone you admire sees you in your most vulnerable state, about putting in the work to get better but still having moments of weakness. My anxiety comes over me like a tidal wave, and it feels like I am spiraling out of control. I am finding better and healthier ways to cope, to talk myself down when I can feel myself starting to fall, but it still happens sometimes even though I wish that it didn't."

Born Again Tracklist:

1. Pringle Creek

2. Born Again

3. Shame

4. Embarrassing

5. March 13

6. Fall Apart

7. Happy

8. Into the Trees

9. Saturn Return

10. Zhuangzi's Dream



Ellis Tour Dates:



3/5 - Hamilton, ON @ Casbah

3/17- 3/21 - Austin TX @ SXSW

3/24 - Manitou Springs, CO @ Lulu's Downstairs*

3/26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court*

3/27 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

3/29 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza*

3/30 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios*

4/2 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of The Hill*

4/3 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room*

4/4 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo*

4/5 - San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe*

4/7 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge*

4/9 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge*

4/11 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry*

4/13 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas

4/24 - Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern

4/25 - Montreal, QC @ Ursa

4/26 - Boston, MA @ Great Scott

4/28 - New York, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One

4/29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

4/30 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

5/20 - London, UK @ The Lexington

5/27 - Brussels, BE @ Witloof Bar

5/28 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (Upstairs)



*supporting Ratboys

