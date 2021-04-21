News

All





Ellis Announces New EP, Shares New Song “Hospital” nothing is sacred anymore EP Due Out June 25

Photography by Ariel Bader-Shamai



Ellis (aka Hamilton, Ontario dream pop artist Linnea Siggelkow) has announced a new EP, nothing is sacred anymore, and shared a video for its first single, “Hospital.” Nothing is sacred anymore is due out June 25. It follows her debut album, Born Again, released in April 2020 via Fat Possum. Check out “Hospital” below via a visualizer video directed by Katie Sullivan, followed by the EP’s cover art and tracklist.

In 2020 Siggelkow was meant to be touring in support of her well-received debut album, but COVID-19 put a stop to that. Instead she worked on new music. “I have a lot of difficulty feeling grounded at the best of times, and it had been feeling like the floor was falling out from under me,” Siggelkow says in a press release. “Making these songs was something I felt like I could have control over—they gave me somewhere to stand.”

Siggelkow co-produced the EP with Charlie Spencer and is self-releasing it. Chastity frontman Brandon Williams (also Siggelkow’s partner) guests on the EP’s closing track, “Hell.”

“I was very intentional throughout my process in a way I hadn’t been able to be before, especially in choosing who to work with, and this unlocked some of the most special collaborative experiences I’ve ever been a part of,” Siggelkow explains.

Of “Hospital,” Siggelkow says: “I guess you could say I’m accident prone. But it’s those moments when bad or scary things happen that can be so revealing. You really see who shows up for you, who sticks around through it all.”

Read our COVID-19 Quarantine Check In interview with Ellis.

Read our review of Born Again.

Previously Ellis shared Born Again’s first single, “Fall Apart,” via a video for the track. “Fall Apart” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another song from it, “Embarrassing,” via a video for the short track. Then she shared another new Born Again song, “March 13,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another song from it, “Saturn Return,” via a video for the track (which was also one of our Songs of the Week). Then she shared a video for the album’s “Pringle Creek.”

nothing is sacred anymore EP Tracklist:

1. Dopamine

2. Hospital

3. What If Love Isn’t Enough

4. Hell

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.