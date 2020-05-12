News

All





Ellis Shares Video for “Pringle Creek” Born Again Out Now via Fat Possum





Ellis (aka Hamilton, Ontario dream pop artist Linnea Siggelkow) released her debut album, Born Again, in April via Fat Possum. Now she has shared a video for the album’s “Pringle Creek.” Watch the Justin Singer-directed video below.

Siggelkow had this to say about “Pringle Creek” in a press release: “I had previously recorded another version of this song and was nearly about to release it along with this video as a random single last summer but at the last minute, I changed my mind. I was in the process of writing the record and realized I wanted this track to be included on the album instead. I loved the song but we had sort of recorded it in a hurry and I wanted to give it the proper energy and attention I thought it deserved.”

Siggelkow had this to add about the video: “I wrote this song about falling in love in Whitby, Ontario so naturally the director, Justin Singer and I chose to shoot the video there. I loved the way it turned out, so when I decided not to release the song as planned I felt really sad about letting go of the video. When I went into the studio to re-record the song, I was adamant about keeping the same bpm as the original recording so that we could still use the video we had made. It feels like forever ago that we filmed this, but it brings back really nice memories for me and maybe it will bring you some nice feelings too.”

Read our COVID-19 Quarantine Check In interview with Ellis.

Read our review of Born Again.

Previously Ellis shared Born Again’s first single, “Fall Apart,” via a video for the track. “Fall Apart” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another song from it, “Embarrassing,” via a video for the short track. Then she shared another new Born Again song, “March 13,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another song from it, “Saturn Return,” via a video for the track (which was also one of our Songs of the Week).

Jake Aron (Snail Mail, Solange, Grizzly Bear) produced the album, which was partly recorded at his Brooklyn studio. Born Again follows Ellis’s debut EP The Fuzz, which she self-produced and self-released in 2018.

As Born Again’s title suggests, the album partly deals with questions of faith. Siggelkow is the daughter of a traveling book salesman and a piano teacher. “I grew up Christian and was quite devoted to faith up through my late teens, but I started challenging that once I got to university,” said Siggelkow in a previous press release announcing the album. “Since then I’ve been trying to redefine who I am and where I stand and what I think about these things on my own, and that journey very much played into the songwriting on this record.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.