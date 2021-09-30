Elton John and Stevie Wonder Share New Song “Finish Line”

News

Elton John and Stevie Wonder have shared a new song titled “Finish Line.” It is the latest release from John’s forthcoming album, The Lockdown Sessions, which will be out on October 22 via Interscope. The song was produced by Grammy Award winner Andrew Watt and features Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir. Listen below.

John speaks about the collaboration in a press release, stating: “I couldn’t be more proud of ‘Finish Line’—I’d go as far as to say it’s one of the best records I’ve ever made. Stevie’s voice is as good as I can ever remember hearing him—he sounds like a 17-year-old again, he’s singing with a sheer joy and exuberance in his vocals. Andrew Watt has done an unbelievable job on the production. It was a magical process. I’ve always loved collaborating with Stevie, and I’m delighted that after fifty years of friendship we finally get to do a full blown duet. He has always been so kind and sweet to me, and his talent is beyond ridiculous. When you listen to what he does vocally and instrumentally on ‘Finish Line’ you think, ‘this is a true genius here.’”

Wonder adds: “It is both a joy and honor to sing, play piano and harmonica for Elton! He has truly been one of the great spirits of music, life, friendship and love, who I’ve met on this life journey! True artistry and music like love equals a forever commitment lasting many lifetimes. And Elton, anyone who hears your voice singing ‘Finish Line’ will hear and feel your wisdom, your pain, your soul, your love, but also your resilience…. I love it! Congratulations to you and our forever and never, never-ending music, friendship, life-song! Long live Sir Elton John!”

Last year, John was featured on the Gorillaz song “The Pink Phantom.” A few weeks later, Wonder shared the song “Can’t Put it in the Hands of Fate,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

