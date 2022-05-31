 Elvis Costello Announces 50th Anniversary Release of His Band Rusty’s First Album | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, May 31st, 2022  
Subscribe

Elvis Costello Announces 50th Anniversary Release of His Band Rusty’s First Album

Rusty: The Resurrection of Rust Due Out June 10

May 31, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Elvis Costello has announced a 50th anniversary release of his band Rusty’s first album. The album, entitled Rusty: The Resurrection of Rust, will be out on June 10 via Capitol. Rusty consists of Costello alongside Allan Mayes, and the new album is described by Costello in a press release as “the record we would have cut when we were 18, if anyone had let us.”

Rusty: The Resurrection of Rust was produced by Costello alongside Sebastian Krys and features contributions by Costello’s band The Imposters.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent