Elvis Costello Announces 50th Anniversary Release of His Band Rusty’s First Album
Rusty: The Resurrection of Rust Due Out June 10
Elvis Costello has announced a 50th anniversary release of his band Rusty’s first album. The album, entitled Rusty: The Resurrection of Rust, will be out on June 10 via Capitol. Rusty consists of Costello alongside Allan Mayes, and the new album is described by Costello in a press release as “the record we would have cut when we were 18, if anyone had let us.”
Rusty: The Resurrection of Rust was produced by Costello alongside Sebastian Krys and features contributions by Costello’s band The Imposters.
