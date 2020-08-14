 Elvis Costello Announces New Album, Shares New Song “We Are All Cowards Now” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Friday, August 14th, 2020  
Subscribe

Elvis Costello Announces New Album, Shares New Song “We Are All Cowards Now”

Hey Clockface Due Out October 30 via Concord

Aug 14, 2020 By Jennifer Irving
Bookmark and Share


Elvis Costello has announced a new album, Hey Clockface, and shared a new song from it, “We Are All Cowards Now,” which is actually the third single from the album. Hey Clockface is due out October 30 via Concord. He previously released “No Flag” and Hetty O’Hara Confidential” from the album, all of which were recorded in Helsinki back in February. Check out “We Are All Cowards Now” below, followed by the album’s tracklist.

The new album was recorded in Helsinki, New York, and Paris, with nine songs recorded in the French capitol over one weekend. Speaking of the Paris session, Costello says: “I sang live on the studio floor, directing from the vocal booth. We cut nine songs in two days. We spoke very little. Almost everything the musicians played was a spontaneous response to the song I was singing. I’d had a dream of recording in Paris like this, one day.”

Hey Clockface is Costello’s second production with Sebastian Krys, building upon their work together on Look Now.

Hey Clockface Tracklist: 

01 Revolution #49
02 No Flag
03 They’re Not Laughing at Me Now
04 Newspaper Pane
05 I Do (Zula’s Song)
06 We Are All Cowards Now
07 Hey Clockface/How Can You Face Me?
08 The Whirlwind
09 Hetty O’Hara Confidential
10 The Last Confession of Vivian Whip
11 What Is It That I Need That I Don’t Already Have?
12 Radio Is Everything
13 I Can’t Say Her Name
14 Byline

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #66

Sep 27, 2019 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney

Most Recent