News

All





Elvis Costello Announces New Album, Shares New Song “We Are All Cowards Now” Hey Clockface Due Out October 30 via Concord





Elvis Costello has announced a new album, Hey Clockface, and shared a new song from it, “We Are All Cowards Now,” which is actually the third single from the album. Hey Clockface is due out October 30 via Concord. He previously released “No Flag” and “Hetty O’Hara Confidential” from the album, all of which were recorded in Helsinki back in February. Check out “We Are All Cowards Now” below, followed by the album’s tracklist.

The new album was recorded in Helsinki, New York, and Paris, with nine songs recorded in the French capitol over one weekend. Speaking of the Paris session, Costello says: “I sang live on the studio floor, directing from the vocal booth. We cut nine songs in two days. We spoke very little. Almost everything the musicians played was a spontaneous response to the song I was singing. I’d had a dream of recording in Paris like this, one day.”

Hey Clockface is Costello’s second production with Sebastian Krys, building upon their work together on Look Now.

Hey Clockface Tracklist:

01 Revolution #49

02 No Flag

03 They’re Not Laughing at Me Now

04 Newspaper Pane

05 I Do (Zula’s Song)

06 We Are All Cowards Now

07 Hey Clockface/How Can You Face Me?

08 The Whirlwind

09 Hetty O’Hara Confidential

10 The Last Confession of Vivian Whip

11 What Is It That I Need That I Don’t Already Have?

12 Radio Is Everything

13 I Can’t Say Her Name

14 Byline

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.