Elvis Costello & The Imposters Announce New Album, Share New Song “Magnificent Hurt” The Boy Named If Due Out January 14, 2022 via EMI/Capitol

Photography by Diana Krall



Elvis Costello & The Imposters have announced the release of a new album, The Boy Named If, which will be out on January 14, 2022 via EMI/Capitol. They have also shared a new song from the album as well, “Magnificent Hurt.” Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Costello states in a press release: ”The full title of this record is The Boy Named If (And Other Children’s Stories). ‘If’ is a nickname for your imaginary friend; your secret self, the one who knows everything you deny, the one you blame for the shattered crockery and the hearts you break, even your own. You can hear more about this ‘Boy’ in a song of the same name.”

The Boy Named If was produced by Sebastian Krys and Costello, who goes on to describe the album as being a collection of songs “that take us from the last days of a bewildered boyhood to that mortifying moment when you are told to stop acting like a child—which for most men (and perhaps a few gals too) can be any time in the next fifty years.”

Physical editions of the album will be available on vinyl, CD, and cassette, with 8-track tape and Flexi-disc releases coming soon after. The album will also be available in a special edition which features an 88-page hardback storybook, with each song on the album having its own story.

Earlier this month, Costello and his band The Attractions released the album Spanish Model on UMe.

The Boy Named If Tracklist:

1. Farewell, OK

2. The Boy Named If

3. Penelope Halfpenny

4. The Difference

5. What If I Can’t Give You Anything But Love?

6. Paint The Red Rose Blue

7. Mistook Me For A Friend

8. My Most Beautiful Mistake (guest vocal by Nicole Atkins)

9. Magnificent Hurt

10. The Man You Love To Hate

11. The Death Of Magic Thinking

12. Trick Out The Truth

13. Mr. Crescent

