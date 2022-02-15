News

Elvis Costello & The Imposters Announce Summer Tour The Boy Named If Out Now via EMI/Capitol

Elvis Costello & The Imposters have announced a summer tour in support of their latest album, The Boy Named If. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (Feb. 18) at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of dates below.

The Boy Named If came out last month via EMI/Capitol. Read our review of it here.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters 2022 Tour Dates:

August 6 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights^

August 8 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall*

August 9 – Buffalo, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater^

August 11 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17*

August 12 – Bensalem, PA @ Xcite Center at Parx Casino

August 13 – Ledyard, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

August 15 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion*

August 16 – Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theater*

August 18 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap*

August 23 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion*

August 25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater*

August 28 – Thousand Oaks, CA @ Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza*

August 30 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim*

September 2 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

September 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels*

^ = Nicole Atkins opening

* = Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets opening

