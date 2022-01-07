Elvis Costello & The Imposters Share New Song “Farewell, OK”
The Boy Named If Due Out Next Friday via EMI/Capitol
Jan 07, 2022
Photography by Mark Seliger
Elvis Costello & The Imposters have shared a new song, “Farewell, OK.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, The Boy Named If, which will be out next Friday (January 14) via EMI/Capitol. Listen below.
“Like a lot of good rock and roll songs this began with a drummer down in a basement and a singer howling outside the backdoor,” Costello states in a press release, adding “It’s a blurred gaze, a drink too much, an accidental punch and a kiss goodnight all in the tumult of a dancehall.”
Upon announcement of the upcoming album last October, Costello shared the song “Magnificent Hurt. Last September, Costello and his band The Attractions released the album Spanish Model on UMe.
