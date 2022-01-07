 Elvis Costello & The Imposters Share New Song “Farewell, OK” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, January 7th, 2022  
Elvis Costello & The Imposters Share New Song “Farewell, OK”

The Boy Named If Due Out Next Friday via EMI/Capitol

Jan 07, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Mark Seliger
Elvis Costello & The Imposters have shared a new song, “Farewell, OK.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, The Boy Named If, which will be out next Friday (January 14) via EMI/Capitol. Listen below.

“Like a lot of good rock and roll songs this began with a drummer down in a basement and a singer howling outside the backdoor,” Costello states in a press release, adding “It’s a blurred gaze, a drink too much, an accidental punch and a kiss goodnight all in the tumult of a dancehall.”

Upon announcement of the upcoming album last October, Costello shared the song “Magnificent Hurt. Last September, Costello and his band The Attractions released the album Spanish Model on UMe.

