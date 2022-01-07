News

All





Elvis Costello & The Imposters Share New Song “Farewell, OK” The Boy Named If Due Out Next Friday via EMI/Capitol

Photography by Mark Seliger



Elvis Costello & The Imposters have shared a new song, “Farewell, OK.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, The Boy Named If, which will be out next Friday (January 14) via EMI/Capitol. Listen below.

“Like a lot of good rock and roll songs this began with a drummer down in a basement and a singer howling outside the backdoor,” Costello states in a press release, adding “It’s a blurred gaze, a drink too much, an accidental punch and a kiss goodnight all in the tumult of a dancehall.”

Upon announcement of the upcoming album last October, Costello shared the song “Magnificent Hurt. Last September, Costello and his band The Attractions released the album Spanish Model on UMe.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.