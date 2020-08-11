News

Elvis Perkins Shares New Song “See Through” Creation Myths Due Out October 2 via MIR/Petaluma

Photography by Ebru Yildiz



Singer/songwriter Elvis Perkins has shared new single “See Through” off his upcoming record, Creation Myths out on October 2 via MIR/Petaluma. Perkins previously shared two singles from the album,“Half Life” and “Anonymous.” Listen to “See Through” below.

Speaking on the track in a press release, Perkins says: “‘See Through’ is something of a ghost song, or a ghosting-right-before-the-eyes song. And perhaps also something of a muted paean to the ameliorative quality of music, as herein we have two conflicted people in a shared space happily enough disappearing down the forking paths of their respective headphones. To me one of the best moments of the whole Sam Cohen-produced LP is the sonic vanishing act he pulls off in the final seconds of this track.”

Of the whole album, Perkins says: “Sometimes you do the best things when you don’t know what you’re doing yet. I called this record Creation Myths because, in a way, I really don't know how these songs came into being. So they are the explanation of themselves.”

Perkins is the son of Academy Award-nominated actor Anthony Perkins (Psycho) and actress/model/photographer Berry Berenson. His last album was the 2017 soundtrack to The Blackcoat’s Daughter, a film directed by his older brother Oz Perkins.

