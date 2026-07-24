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Emma Ruth Rundle Shares New Single “Enough” From Her Sixth Album These Killing Times

Photography by Mason Rose

Emma Ruth Rundle has shared “Enough”, the latest single from her forthcoming sixth album These Killing Times, out September 18th via her own imprint Errant Child.

Rundle says of the track: “Enough is inspired by ‘The Man Who Sold The World,’ and in a retelling of the story of Elijah, we imagine him as an Elon Musk-type figure. We ask, is not the whole world enough? We ask the many gods to unleash vengeance and carry this man away into the angry sky, piece by piece. This song is a reflection of the times we live in and is a vision for the dispensation of the billionaire class. The world belongs to all beings.”

The accompanying video draws on gothic theatricality inspired by Nosferatu and the puppetry of Jim Henson, depicting Rundle haunted by a creature known as “The Companion”.

These Killing Times returns to a full-band setup with a more direct vocal style, retaining the tenderness of her previous album Engine of Hell (2021). The record features Jess Gowrie, Patrick Shiroishi, Nick Reinhart (Tera Melos), Gina Gleason (Baroness), Marissa Nadler, Lukas Frank (Storefront Church) and Amelia Baker (Cinder Well), and was recorded by Sonny DiPerri (My Bloody Valentine, Trent Reznor).

Written as Rundle watched a climate disaster unfold in early 2025, the album channels a period of upheaval into something communal. “I wanted to feel fortified by friendships and to be in community with other musicians, to make something that pushed back against the isolation,” she says.

Rundle has also announced a full-band North American tour this autumn, with Cinder Well supporting all dates, following a solo run with All Them Witches in October.



Emma Ruth Rundle Live Dates:

Oct 10: Chattanooga, TN - The Signal ~

Oct 11: Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall ~

Oct 12: Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club ~

Oct 13: Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall ~

Oct 14: Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre ~

Oct 15: Norfolk, VA - The NorVa ~

Oct 16: Harrisburg, PA - XL Live ~

Oct 17: Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony ~

Oct 18: Norwalk, CT - District Music Hall ~

Oct 19: Portsmouth, NH - 3S Artspace ~

Oct 20: South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground ~

Oct 21: Albany, NY - Empire Live ~

Oct 22: Buffalo, NY - Electric City ~

Oct 23: McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre ~

Oct 24: Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI Annex ~

Oct 25: Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection ~

Oct 26: Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom ~

Oct 27: Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue ~

Oct 28: Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s ~

Oct 29: Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre ~

Oct 30: Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s ~

Nov 24: Seattle, WA - Neumos *

Nov 25: Portland, OR - Polaris Hall *

Nov 27: San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall *

Nov 28: Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room *

Nov 29: Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom *

Dec 01: Austin, TX - 29th Street Ballroom *

Dec 02: Dallas, TX - Puzzles *

Dec 04: Atlanta, GA - The EARL *

Dec 05: Nashville, TN - EXIT/IN *

Dec 06: Asheville, NC - Eulogy *

Dec 08: Washington, DC - Black Cat *

Dec 09: Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts *

Dec 10: Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar *

Dec 12: Boston, MA - Roadrunner (Saddest Day Festival)

Dec 14: Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern *

Dec 15: Detroit, MI - El Club *

Dec 16: Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall *

Dec 18: Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge *

Dec 19: Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater *

~ Performing solo, supporting All Them Witches

* THESE KILLING TIMES TOUR, performing with a full band. Cinder Well to support.

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