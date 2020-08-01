 Emmy Music 2020 | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Saturday, August 1st, 2020  
Emmy Music 2020

Score and Source Music from 2020 Emmy Nominated Shows Incl. Succession, Normal People, Euphoria, Stranger Things, Unbelievable, Better Call Saul, Ozark, The Watchmen, Insecure and More

Aug 01, 2020 By Charles Steinberg


Music from some of the dopest composers for television shows nomintated for an Emmy this year ft. Labrinth, Nicholas Britell, Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, Tent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Stephen Rennicks, Dave Porter, Martin Phipps and Matt Morton + source music from:

Unbelievable – Elastic Heart by Sia

The Handmaiden's Tale – Passenger Seat by Death Cab for Cutie

Insecure – Out of Your League by Blood Orange/Steve Lacy & Black Qualls by Thundercat

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Love Is Here To Stay by Blossom Dearie

Better Call Saul – Welcome to My World by Jim Reeves

Ozark – Come as You Are by Nirvana

...and I know Fill into the Rhythm by In Betwin was on a show last year but I just can't remember which one!

 



