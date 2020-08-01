Emmy Music 2020
Score and Source Music from 2020 Emmy Nominated Shows Incl. Succession, Normal People, Euphoria, Stranger Things, Unbelievable, Better Call Saul, Ozark, The Watchmen, Insecure and More
Music from some of the dopest composers for television shows nomintated for an Emmy this year ft. Labrinth, Nicholas Britell, Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, Tent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Stephen Rennicks, Dave Porter, Martin Phipps and Matt Morton + source music from:
Unbelievable – Elastic Heart by Sia
The Handmaiden's Tale – Passenger Seat by Death Cab for Cutie
Insecure – Out of Your League by Blood Orange/Steve Lacy & Black Qualls by Thundercat
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Love Is Here To Stay by Blossom Dearie
Better Call Saul – Welcome to My World by Jim Reeves
Ozark – Come as You Are by Nirvana
...and I know Fill into the Rhythm by In Betwin was on a show last year but I just can't remember which one!
