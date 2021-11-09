News

Empath Announce New Album, Share Video for Lead Single “Diamond Eyelids” Visitor Due Out February 11 via Fat Possum

Photography by Marie Lin



Philadelphia-based punk quartet Empath have announced the release of a new album, Visitor, which will be out on February 11 via Fat Possum. The band has also shared a video for its lead single, “Diamond Eyelids.” Watch the Halle Ballard-directed video and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below.

Frontwoman Catherine Elicson elaborates on “Diamond Eyelids” in a press release: “This song was written in a stream of consciousness from a few pieced together memories I had. One of coming downstairs at my house one morning and unexpectedly finding a friend who lives on the other side of the country asleep on the couch, and the other memory was of when a friend used to travel from Chicago an hour and a half to the suburbs to work full time at a low paying Americorps job. Collaging memories in a way that created an emotional narrative about reaching for a fleeting moment of connection and familiarity.”

She adds: “The idea for this music video was spawned from a desire to have some kind of puppet video of us made. I knew that Halle could pull that off, so she started making all of us and our instruments out of paper mache, which took a couple months. When it came to the clothes, we weren’t really sure how to go about making those. I suggested maybe they just stay naked and be babies in a womb, and the whole concept of the video kind of snowballed from that. Halle had a pregnancy suit from a previous project, and we agreed it would take the video to a weird psychological level and also be funny if I were to wear it and give birth to myself and the rest of the band. A lot of Halle’s work deals with mother-daughter themes so it just felt like it made sense to go that direction.”

Visitor was produced by Jake Portrait of Unknown Mortal Orchestra. In September, the band released the album track “Born 100 Times.”

Visitor Tracklist:

1. Genius of Evil

2. Born 100 Times

3. Diamond Eyelids

4. Passing Stranger

5. Corner of Surprise

6. House + Universe

7. Elvis Comeback Special

8. 80s

9. V

10. Bell

11. Paradise

