Empath Share Video for New Single “Born 100 Times” Out Now via Fat Possum

Photography by Marie Lin



Philadelphia-based punk quartet Empath have shared a video for their new single “Born 100 Times.” It is their first new music since the release of their 2019 album Active Listening: Night on Earth, and it is out now via Fat Possum. Watch below.

Frontwoman Catherine Elicson states in a press release: “‘Born 100 Times’ is structurally very simple, consisting of a couple of hooks and a verse sung overtop of two repeated chords. I imagined a restructured pop song, having it start instantly with the hook and then eventually reaching a verse. While the lyrics are a somewhat spiritual reflection on devotion and power in one’s life, an isolating and very internal experience, the video offers a different viewpoint.”

She adds: “The video began as an idea Randall [Coon] had of us showing up with cameras at the New York State fair. There’s something beautiful and nostalgic about a fair we wanted to try and capture. Two friends, Halle Ballard and Johnny Costa, filmed us having real, uninhibited fun running around, eating fried food, absolutely dominating the carnival games, drinking countless wine slushies, getting spun around on rides, and just enjoying being together. It was a much needed night of leisure at the end of a long summer spent preparing for the next phase of Empath. The video is a document of this special moment in time for us. United together, we left behind the isolating, internal struggles of our lives and connected to the real world outside of ourselves.”

Empath consists of Elicson in addition to Jem Shanahan and Randall Coon on synthesizers, and Garrett Koloski on drums.

