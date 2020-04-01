News

Empress Of Shares New Song “Love is a Drug” I’m Your Empress Of Due Out This Friday via Terrible

Photography by Dorian Lopez



Lorely Rodriguez, better known professionally as Empress Of, has shared a new song, “Love is a Drug.” The electroclash track complements the more austere dance pop of “Give Me Another Chance,” her previous single that dropped in March.

The pair of songs are a precursor to her third studio album, I’m Your Empress Of, which comes out this Friday via Terrible Records. As a Honduran-American raised in LA on jazz and Latin music, this musical foundation blends with her influence and interest in avant garde club culture.

I’m Your Empress Of is the follow-up to 2015’s Me and 2018’s Us. Rodriguez wrote and produced the majority of the album herself.

The singer/songwriter has this to say about the album in a press release: “After writing three albums, no process has been the same. This record wasn’t written in a remote location. It wasn’t written in a collaborative effort. It was written in my small studio in Highland Park, Los Angeles over two months in between touring the world. Music is magic. Something that possesses me, shows me things about myself that aren’t easy to see. It’s called I’m Your Empress Of because I’ve always felt that once a song is done, and the emotion is there and it’s not inside me anymore, it belongs to the world.”

