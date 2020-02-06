News

EOB (Ed O’Brien of Radiohead) Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares New Song “Shangri-La” Earth Due Out April 17 via Capitol





EOB is the solo project of Radiohead guitarist Ed O'Brien and he has announced his debut album under the EOB name, Earth, and shared a new song from it, "Shangri-La." He has also shared a trailer for the album. Earth is due out April 17 via Capitol. Check out "Shangri-La" and the trailer below. Also below are the album's tracklist and cover art, as well as EOB's upcoming tour dates.

In December O'Brien shared another song from Earth, the nine-minute long "Brasil," via a video/short film for it. The song also featured Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood, as well as drummer Omar Hakim and The Invisible's guitarist David Okumu. "Brasil" was one of our Songs of the Week. Flood produced the album, which was recorded in Wales and London. The album also features Laura Marling, Portsihead's Adrian Utley, bassist Nathan East, and Wilco's Glenn Kotche.

In a statement on Instagram, O'Brien wrote: "Here's the album. Thank you for waiting. It's called Earth and it's coming out on April 17 in time for Summer.... Thank you to all the incredible musicians who helped me and the people who put it together in the studio. It was a proper journey getting here. Recorded in Wales and London. Phew we made it!!⁠

Radiohead's last album was 2016's A Moon Shaped Pool. It landed at #2 on Under the Radar's Top 100 Albums of 2016 list.

Earth Tracklist:

1. Shangri-La

2. Brasil

3. Deep Days

4. Long Time Coming

5. Mass

6. Banksters

7. Sail On

8. Olympik

9. Cloak of the Night

EOB Tour Dates:

02/07/20 - Toronto, ON - Great Hall

02/08/20 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

02/10/20 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

02/13/20 - Los Angeles, CA - Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

03/07/20 - London, UK - BBC Festival 6

06/13/20 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music Festival

07/24/20 - Luzern, CH - Blue Balls Festival

07/31/20 - Newport, RI - Newport Folk Festival

