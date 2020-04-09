News

EOB (Ed O’Brien of Radiohead) Shares New Song “Cloak of the Night” (Feat. Laura Marling) Earth Due Out April 17 via Capitol





EOB is the solo project of Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien and he’s releasing his debut album under the EOB name, Earth, on April 17 via Capitol. Now he has shared another song from it, “Cloak of the Night,” which features guest vocals from Laura Marling. It is an understated acoustic number where the layered vocals are the centerpiece. Check it out below via a visualizer for the song.

In December O’Brien shared another song from Earth, the nine-minute long “Brasil,” via a video/short film for it. The song also featured Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood, as well as drummer Omar Hakim and The Invisible’s guitarist David Okumu. “Brasil” was one of our Songs of the Week. When Earth was announced O’Brien shared another new song from it, “Shangri-La.” Then he shared another song from it, “Olympik,” which had a welcome Zooropa era U2 vibe and was one of our Songs of the Week.

Flood produced the album, which was recorded in Wales and London. The album also features Portishead’s Adrian Utley, bassist Nathan East, and Wilco’s Glenn Kotche.

Radiohead’s last album was 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool. It landed at #2 on Under the Radar’s Top 100 Albums of 2016 list.

Earlier this week Laura Marling announced a new album, Song For Our Daughter, and shared its first single, “Held Down.” Song For Our Daughter was originally scheduled for a late summer release, but Marling has announced that it’s coming out tomorrow (April 10) instead due to COVID-19 whereas most release date changes due to the pandemic are going the other way, with albums being pushed back. The album is due out via Partisan/Chrysalis.

