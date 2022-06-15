 Erasure Announce New Album, Share Excerpt | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, June 15th, 2022  
Subscribe

Erasure Announce New Album, Share Excerpt

Day-Glo (Based on a True Story) Due Out August 12 via Mute

Jun 15, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Phil Sharp
Bookmark and Share


Synth-pop duo Erasure (Andy Bell and Vince Clarke) have announced the release of a new album, Day-Glo (Based on a True Story), which will be out on August 12 via Mute. They have also shared a new sonic excerpt from the album. Listen to the excerpt and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below.

The duo’s previous studio album, The Neon, came out in 2020.

Day-Glo (Based on a True Story) Tracklist:

1. Based on a True Story
2. Bop Beat
3. Pin-Prick
4. The Conman
5. Now
6. Inside Out
7. Harbour of My Heart
8. 3 Strikes and You’re Out
9. The Shape of Things
10. The End

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent