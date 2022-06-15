News

Erasure Announce New Album, Share Excerpt Day-Glo (Based on a True Story) Due Out August 12 via Mute

Photography by Phil Sharp



Synth-pop duo Erasure (Andy Bell and Vince Clarke) have announced the release of a new album, Day-Glo (Based on a True Story), which will be out on August 12 via Mute. They have also shared a new sonic excerpt from the album. Listen to the excerpt and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below.

The duo’s previous studio album, The Neon, came out in 2020.

Day-Glo (Based on a True Story) Tracklist:

1. Based on a True Story

2. Bop Beat

3. Pin-Prick

4. The Conman

5. Now

6. Inside Out

7. Harbour of My Heart

8. 3 Strikes and You’re Out

9. The Shape of Things

10. The End

