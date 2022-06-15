Erasure Announce New Album, Share Excerpt
Day-Glo (Based on a True Story) Due Out August 12 via Mute
Jun 15, 2022
Photography by Phil Sharp
Synth-pop duo Erasure (Andy Bell and Vince Clarke) have announced the release of a new album, Day-Glo (Based on a True Story), which will be out on August 12 via Mute. They have also shared a new sonic excerpt from the album. Listen to the excerpt and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below.
The duo’s previous studio album, The Neon, came out in 2020.
Day-Glo (Based on a True Story) Tracklist:
1. Based on a True Story
2. Bop Beat
3. Pin-Prick
4. The Conman
5. Now
6. Inside Out
7. Harbour of My Heart
8. 3 Strikes and You’re Out
9. The Shape of Things
10. The End
