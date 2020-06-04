News

Erasure Announce New Album, Share Single “Hey Now (Think I Got a Feeling)” The Neon Due Out August 21 via Mute





Synth-pop legends Erasure (Andy Bell and Vince Clarke) have announced their 18th studio album, The Neon, and shared its lead single “Hey Now (Think I Got a Feeling).” The Neon is due out August 21 on Mute. Listen to the new single below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

According to a press release, “The Neon is a place that lives in the imagination. It could be a nightclub, a shop, a city, a cafe, a country, a bedroom, a restaurant, any place at all. It’s a place of possibility in warm, glowing light and this is music that takes you there.” And the dynamic new single is just that warm. “Walk through the city/singing Hallelujah,” Bell sings gleefully over gameshow-type synths.

The Neon is the follow up to 2017’s World Be Gone. As for most of their albums, The Neon is a celebration of the clarity and joy the duo felt while writing. “Our music is always a reflection of how we’re feeling,” Clarke says in a press release. “Andy was in a good place spiritually, and so was I—really good places in our minds. You can hear that.”

While the vocals for the album were recorded in Atlanta, Georgia, the mixing was done in London earlier this year. While in London, the duo visited Gods Own Junkyard, a gallery collection of vintage neon. “I felt like it was being inside a virtual reality game. I loved that it felt like being in a different world. That’s what I want our new album to convey, ” Bell says in a statement.

The Neon Tracklist:

1. Hey Now (Think I Got a Feeling)

2. Nerves of Steel

3. Fallen Angel

4. No Point In Tripping

5. Shot A Satellite

6. Tower of Love

7. Diamond Lies

8. New Horizons

9. Careful What I Try to Do

10. Kid You’re Not Alone

