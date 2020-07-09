News

Erasure Share Funky New Single “Shot a Satellite” The Neon Due Out August 21 via Mute





About a month ago synth-pop duo Erasure (Andy Bell and Vince Clarke) announced their 18th studio album, The Neon, which will be released August 21 on Mute. Now, they’ve shared their second single, the sci-fi jam “Shot a Satellite.” Watch and listen to the lyric video below.

The funky synth-driven track details the exhilarating, but equally terrifying act of seduction/being seduced. “You know the one I’m falling through,” Bell sings aside sultry adlibs, “So honey don’t reject it/something unexpected.”

The band recently released the lead single, “Hey Now (Think I Got a Feeling)” along with a remix of the track from UK-based DJ and producer Philip George, Nimmo, and Daybreakers.

According to a press release, “The Neon is a place that lives in the imagination. It could be a nightclub, a shop, a city, a cafe, a country, a bedroom, a restaurant, any place at all. It’s a place of possibility in warm, glowing light and this is music that takes you there.”

The Neon is the follow up to 2017’s World Be Gone. As for most of their albums, The Neon is a celebration of the clarity and joy the duo felt while writing. “Our music is always a reflection of how we’re feeling,” Clarke said in a press release. “Andy was in a good place spiritually, and so was I—really good places in our minds. You can hear that.”

While the vocals for the album were recorded in Atlanta, Georgia, the mixing was done in London earlier this year. While in London, the duo visited Gods Own Junkyard, a gallery collection of vintage neon. “I felt like it was being inside a virtual reality game. I loved that it felt like being in a different world. That’s what I want our new album to convey, ” Bell says in a statement.

