Erica Dawn Lyle and Vice Cooler Announce Album, Share New Song “Mirrorball” (Feat. Kathleen Hanna) LAND TRUST: Benefit for NEPOC Due Out June 3

Photography by Kathleen Hanna photo by Jason Frank Rotherberg



Erica Dawn Lyle and Vice Cooler have announced the release of a benefit compilation album, LAND TRUST: Benefit for NEPOC, which will be out on June 3 exclusively via Bandcamp. All profits from the album will benefit the Indigenous-led organization Northeast Farmers of Color Land Trust (NEFOC). Lyle and Cooler have shared a new song from the album, “Mirrorball,” which features Kathleen Hanna. Listen to the song and view the album’s tracklist and cover art below.

In a press release, Lyle states: “It’s become so difficult to organize or make change when everybody’s so far flung throughout cities and living so precariously in fear of eviction. But on a farm you have the collective work to produce healthy food, you have meeting and gathering space for visitors from the city to heal and decompress from their work in social movements and the pace of urban life, you have potential employment. And all this without fear of eviction. The ownership of land makes all of these things possible. The land that NEFOC acquires for farmers becomes collectively owned. Farms run by African Americans make up less than 2 percent of all of the nation’s farms. NEFOC is working to change that.”

“This is the very, very rare benefit album where no one just sent in some crappy B-side,” adds Hanna. “All the songs are fucking great and the performers really put their hearts into it. It’s a testament to Erica and Vice doing a phenomenal job bringing people together.”

Vice Cooler and Erica Dawn Lyle by Midnight Piper Forman

<a href="https://ericadawnlylevicecooler.bandcamp.com/album/land-trust-benefit-for-nefoc">LAND TRUST: BENEFIT FOR NEFOC by Erica Dawn Lyle + Vice Cooler</a>

LAND TRUST: Benefit for NEPOC Tracklist:

1. Decoder Ring (Featuring Katie Alice Greer)

2. Lost In Thought (Featuring The Linda Lindas w/ Kathi Wilcox)

3. Mirrorball (Featuring Kathleen Hanna)

4. Debt Collector (Featuring Kim Gordon)

5. Soul Fire Farm (Featuring Alice Bag, Emily Retsas)

6. The Immortals (Featuring Brontez Purnell)

7. Can’t Fight Me (Featuring Ah-Mer-Ah-Su)

8. Agave (Featuring The Raincoats)

9. Break A Window (Featuring Rachel Aggs, Emily Retsas)

10. Flashes Of Knowing (Featuring Christina Billotte)

11. Cracks In The Ceiling (Featuring Ali Carter, Emily Retsas)

12. Star Fuck (Featuring Louisahhh)

13. Bodies (Featuring Kelley Deal, Emily Retsas, Sarah Register)

14. PS Forever (Featuring Satomi Matsuzaki)

15. Never Was (Featuring Ivy Jeanne, Mike Watt)

16. Hearing Myself Again (Featuring Palberta, Emily Retsas, Anne Wood)

