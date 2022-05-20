 Erica Dawn Lyle and Vice Cooler Share Video for New Kim Gordon Collaboration “Debt Collector” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, May 20th, 2022  
Subscribe

Erica Dawn Lyle and Vice Cooler Share Video for New Kim Gordon Collaboration “Debt Collector”

LAND TRUST: Benefit for NEPOC Due Out June 3

May 20, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by David Black
Bookmark and Share


Erica Dawn Lyle and Vice Cooler have shared a new song, “Debt Collector,” which features Kim Gordon (formerly of Sonic Youth). It is the latest release from Lyle and Cooler’s upcoming benefit compilation album, LAND TRUST: Benefit for NEPOC, which will be out on June 3 exclusively via Bandcamp. View the video, directed by Cooler, below.

Gordon states in a press release: “I’m a bit obsessed with what’s happening with these big financial corporations like Blackrock and Blackstone buying up houses, becoming landlords. They pay far beyond a house’s value, putting home ownership even out of the range of the middle class—much less working class.”

“Kim created a very powerful lyrical statement on real estate and land, and the companies that have been purchasing (and laundering) properties at the expense of low-income and working class housing,” adds Cooler. “Her lyrics really resonated with me because I’ve been displaced from three homes as an adult and I hold a constant anxiety that I won’t be able to obtain stable housing at all—let alone be able to afford a home.”

Upon announcement of the compilation earlier this month, Lyle and Cooler shared the Kathleen Hanna collaboration “Mirrorball.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent