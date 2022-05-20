News

All





Erica Dawn Lyle and Vice Cooler Share Video for New Kim Gordon Collaboration “Debt Collector” LAND TRUST: Benefit for NEPOC Due Out June 3

Photography by David Black



Erica Dawn Lyle and Vice Cooler have shared a new song, “Debt Collector,” which features Kim Gordon (formerly of Sonic Youth). It is the latest release from Lyle and Cooler’s upcoming benefit compilation album, LAND TRUST: Benefit for NEPOC, which will be out on June 3 exclusively via Bandcamp. View the video, directed by Cooler, below.

Gordon states in a press release: “I’m a bit obsessed with what’s happening with these big financial corporations like Blackrock and Blackstone buying up houses, becoming landlords. They pay far beyond a house’s value, putting home ownership even out of the range of the middle class—much less working class.”

“Kim created a very powerful lyrical statement on real estate and land, and the companies that have been purchasing (and laundering) properties at the expense of low-income and working class housing,” adds Cooler. “Her lyrics really resonated with me because I’ve been displaced from three homes as an adult and I hold a constant anxiety that I won’t be able to obtain stable housing at all—let alone be able to afford a home.”

Upon announcement of the compilation earlier this month, Lyle and Cooler shared the Kathleen Hanna collaboration “Mirrorball.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.