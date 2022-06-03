News

Erica Dawn Lyle and Vice Cooler Share Video for New Linda Lindas Collaboration “Lost In Thought” LAND TRUST: Benefit for NEPOC Out Today

Photography by Midnight Piper Forman



Erica Dawn Lyle and Vice Cooler have shared a video for a new collaboration with L.A.-based teenage punk band The Linda Lindas and Kathi Wilcox of Bikini Kill, “Lost in Thought.” It is featured on Lyle and Cooler’s new benefit compilation album, LAND TRUST: Benefit for NEPOC, which is out today. View the video, directed by Cooler, and stream the new album below.

Lyle states in a press release: “When we came up with the music for this one, it just felt like a rager and it brought to mind for me the pure exuberance of The Linda Lindas, so I suggested we invite them to sing on it. I thought of asking Kathi to add bass because I just remember how much we all enjoyed playing with and being around The Linda Lindas when they opened for Bikini Kill at The Palladium in 2019. Having them on a track with Kathi also really fit with the general theme of the record we were making which was shaping up as an intergenerational lineup of lady rocker badasses.”

Upon announcement of the compilation, Lyle and Cooler shared the Kathleen Hanna collaboration “Mirrorball.” They later shared the album track “Debt Collector,” a collaboration with Kim Gordon.

<a href="https://ericadawnlylevicecooler.bandcamp.com/album/land-trust-benefit-for-nefoc">Land Trust: Benefit For NEFOC by ERICA DAWN LYLE & VICE COOLER</a>

