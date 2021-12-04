Essy Shares New Track “Dancefloor”

News

Nashville alt pop singer/songwriter Essy has been delivering a steady stream of new releases over the pandemic, sharing her first EP, Second Thoughts last year, and returning with her sophomore EP, Cry for Me earlier this year. Pulling from her EDM background and her love for insistent pop melody, she has been carving her own space in the world of synth pop, crafting songs that are as addictive as they are introspective. She’s back now with her latest track, “Dancefloor.”

Written during quarantine via Zoom and co-produced by Essy and Chris Ganoudis, “Dancefloor” plays into Essy’s talent for shimmering synths and dance beats, yet also goes in a darker, more confrontational direction. Easy offers an unforgettable invitation as she sings, “If you’re gonna kill me / Do it on the dancefloor,” marrying the dark club narratives of The Weeknd with the emotive pop instincts of Robyn.

As Essy describes, “I had the lyrics “do it on the dancefloor” spinning in my head for months, but wasn’t sure what I wanted the message to be. We played around with some ideas and landed on the vision of an elaborate dance-off. We built the song around that dance-off idea and kept “do it on the dancefloor” as the lyrical centerpiece. The rest of the song unfolded pretty quickly that afternoon.

The song itself is about confrontation, the experience and intensity of it between two people. It’s about seeing someone for who they really are, not what you want them to be. It’s about facing them head on, under the lights, face to face. It’s almost like this dramatic showdown where the music is blaring, people are gathered and watching, and you’re just waiting for the truth to come out. It’s this overwhelming, uncomfortable tension that cuts like a knife. But once it’s out in the open, it’s a giant exhale and the healing begins. This song was absolutely a breath of fresh air to write. It touches on some of my own personal experiences with confrontation and how empowering and necessary it is to stand your ground.”

