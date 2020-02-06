News

Ethan Hawke Beats Up Hamilton Leithauser in Funny Teaser Video for New Song “Here They Come” New Song Out Tomorrow





Hamilton Leithauser (formerly of The Walkmen) has shared a funny teaser video for his new song "Here They Come" in which he gets beaten up by actor/writer Ethan Hawke. The song is due out tomorrow and features vocals by Leithauser's wife Anna Stumpf. Watch the video below.

In the video Leithauser says his new album is made up of songs about real people, many of them his friends. "'Here They Come' is about a friend who tends to run from his problems," Leithauser further explains in a voice over, as he walks around New York City. "When the going gets tough, he tends to just cut and run. The song is about the specific moment when the lights are coming up in a movie theater where he's been hiding out all day."

Leithauser then arrives at Café Carlyle (where he had a series of residency shows in January) to play the song for one of his friends, who turns out to be Hawke. Right off the bat, the actor is annoyed that Leithauser is late. Then Hawke has a violent reaction to the song.

Back in 2016 Leithauser teamed up with Rostam Batmanglij (formerly of Vampire Weekend) to release a collaborative album, I Had a Dream That You Were Mine, via Glassnote.

Ethan Hawke stars in the upcoming Nikola Tesla biopic, appropriately titled Tesla, which recently debuted at the Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews.

Read our 2018 joint interview between Ethan Hawke and Phosphorescent's Matthew Houck.

