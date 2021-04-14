 Euroboy Releases New Single "Universal Weltschmerz" Today | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, April 14th, 2021  
Subscribe

Euroboy Releases New Single “Universal Weltschmerz” Today

Her debut EP 'OK Mom' follows in May

Apr 14, 2021 By Dom Gourlay
Bookmark and Share


Euroboy, the solo moniker of Dutch musician Doortje Hiddema, releases the first single off her forthcoming EP today. Entitled “Universal Weltschmerz”, its available across all digital and streaming platforms via Dutch independent label Glove Compartment.

Based in Utrecht, Hiddema has played in a number of bands in her homeland such as Real Derek and LGHTNNG before releasing her first single as Euroboy (“Dog Lover”) last summer. Last December she played a live streamed event entitled The Big Blowout 2020 (full performance below) accompanied by members of Canshaker Pi and Rats On Rafts.

The EP OK Mom comes out as a cassette on Friday 7th May through Glove Compartment, which was started to make small tape only releases like this possible. It will also be available digitally.

The full tracklisting is as follows:-

“Dog Lover”

“30x4”

“Sick & Tired”

“Universal Weltschmerz”

“Niño”

“Bunk Beds”

Having recorded most of the EP herself in isolation, Hiddema got together with technican Brian Esselbrugge, who helped finish the EP in his studio. In the meantime, here is “Universal Weltschmerz”.

Spotify

You Tube

Instagram



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent