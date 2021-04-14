Euroboy Releases New Single “Universal Weltschmerz” Today

News

Euroboy, the solo moniker of Dutch musician Doortje Hiddema, releases the first single off her forthcoming EP today. Entitled “Universal Weltschmerz”, its available across all digital and streaming platforms via Dutch independent label Glove Compartment.

Based in Utrecht, Hiddema has played in a number of bands in her homeland such as Real Derek and LGHTNNG before releasing her first single as Euroboy (“Dog Lover”) last summer. Last December she played a live streamed event entitled The Big Blowout 2020 (full performance below) accompanied by members of Canshaker Pi and Rats On Rafts.

The EP OK Mom comes out as a cassette on Friday 7th May through Glove Compartment, which was started to make small tape only releases like this possible. It will also be available digitally.

The full tracklisting is as follows:-

“Dog Lover”

“30x4”

“Sick & Tired”

“Universal Weltschmerz”

“Niño”

“Bunk Beds”

Having recorded most of the EP herself in isolation, Hiddema got together with technican Brian Esselbrugge, who helped finish the EP in his studio. In the meantime, here is “Universal Weltschmerz”.

