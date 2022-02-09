Everything Everything Announce New Album and Book, Share Video for Lead Single “Bad Friday”
New Album and Book Due Out May 20
British art-rockers Everything Everything have announced the release of a new album, Raw Data Feel, which will be out on May 20. The band have also announced the release of a limited-edition lyric book, CAPS LOCK ON: Lyrics + Debris 2007-2022, due out the same day via Faber Music. A video for the album’s lead single, “Bad Friday,” was shared by the band. Check out the video, directed by Kit Monteith and band frontman Jonathan Higgs, below. Also check out the album’s tracklist and cover art as well as a list of upcoming U.K. tour dates for the band.
In a press release, Higgs elaborates on the band’s new single: “This song is about being a victim of violence, explaining it away through the gauze of a ‘crazy night out.’ We wanted the video to have a monochrome Ink Spots classicism to it, disrupted by elements of A.I.-generated imagery. This reflects the approach to writing and producing the song—the minimalistic combined with the surreal and disorientating.”
The band’s most recent album, Re-Animator, came out last year on Infinity Industries and made it to #40 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. It featured the songs “Arch Enemy,” “Planets,” “Violent Sun,” and “Big Climb,” all of which were featured on our Songs of the Week.
Check out the fourth episode of our Under the Radar podcast, where we speak to Jonathan Higgs.
Read our COVID-19 Quarantine Check-In interview with Higgs.
<iframe width=“560” height=“315” src=“https://www.youtube.com/embed/K6AvvikfYwA” title=“YouTube video player” frameborder=“0” allow=“accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe><p> </p>
Raw Data Feel Tracklist:
1. Teletype
2. I Want A Love Like This
3. Bad Friday
4. Pizza Boy
5. Jennifer
6. Metroland Is Burning
7. Leviathan
8. Shark Week
9. Cut UP!
10. HEX
11. My Computer
12. Kevin’s Car
13. Born Under A Meteor
14. Software Greatman
Everything Everything 2022 Tour Dates:
31 Mar | Rock City, Nottingham
1 Apr | O2 Academy, Leeds
2 Apr | University, Newcastle
4 Apr | SWG3, Glasgow
5 Apr | O2 Academy, Liverpool
7 Apr | Waterfront, Norwich
8 Apr | Academy, Manchester
9 Apr | O2 Academy, Birmingham
11 Apr | O2 Academy, Bristol
12 Apr | Dome, Brighton
13 Apr | The Roundhouse, London
14 Apr | Keele University, Stoke
16 Apr | Academy, Dublin
