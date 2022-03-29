News

Everything Everything Share Video for New Song “I Want a Love Like This” Raw Data Feel Due Out May 20 via Infinity Industries/AWAL





British art-rockers Everything Everything are releasing a new album, Raw Data Feel, on May 20 via Infinity Industries/AWAL. Now they have shared the album’s third single, “I Want a Love Like This,” via a video. Kit Monteith directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

The band collectively had this to say about the song in a press statement: “This song started as a challenge Alex set Jon to demo a ‘4-chord banger’ that he could put through a particular rhythmic processor on his home-made modular synthesiser. It’s another very instinctive and impulsive composition, talking about a new relationship and a feel of optimism and possibility.”

On May 20, Everything Everything are also releasing a limited-edition lyric book, CAPS LOCK ON: Lyrics + Debris 2007-2022, via Faber Music.

Previously Everything Everything shared Raw Data Feel’s lead single, “Bad Friday,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s second single, “Teletype,” via a video featuring AI-generated faces singing the song. “Teletype” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

For Raw Data Feel the band used an AI (artifical intelligence) of their own making to help create the album’s lyrics, song titles, and cover art, via selected information they fed the AI.

The band’s last album, Re-Animator, came out in 2020 on Infinity Industries and made it on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. It featured the songs “Arch Enemy,” “Planets,” “Violent Sun,” and “Big Climb,” all of which were featured on our Songs of the Week lists.

Check out the fourth episode of our Under the Radar podcast, where we speak to Jonathan Higgs.

Read our COVID-19 Quarantine Check-In interview with Higgs.

Everything Everything 2022 Tour Dates:

31 Mar | Rock City, Nottingham

1 Apr | O2 Academy, Leeds

2 Apr | University, Newcastle

4 Apr | SWG3, Glasgow

5 Apr | O2 Academy, Liverpool

7 Apr | Waterfront, Norwich

8 Apr | Academy, Manchester

9 Apr | O2 Academy, Birmingham

11 Apr | O2 Academy, Bristol

12 Apr | Dome, Brighton

13 Apr | The Roundhouse, London

14 Apr | Keele University, Stoke

16 Apr | Academy, Dublin

