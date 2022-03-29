Everything Everything Share Video for New Song “I Want a Love Like This”
Raw Data Feel Due Out May 20 via Infinity Industries/AWAL
British art-rockers Everything Everything are releasing a new album, Raw Data Feel, on May 20 via Infinity Industries/AWAL. Now they have shared the album’s third single, “I Want a Love Like This,” via a video. Kit Monteith directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.
The band collectively had this to say about the song in a press statement: “This song started as a challenge Alex set Jon to demo a ‘4-chord banger’ that he could put through a particular rhythmic processor on his home-made modular synthesiser. It’s another very instinctive and impulsive composition, talking about a new relationship and a feel of optimism and possibility.”
On May 20, Everything Everything are also releasing a limited-edition lyric book, CAPS LOCK ON: Lyrics + Debris 2007-2022, via Faber Music.
Previously Everything Everything shared Raw Data Feel’s lead single, “Bad Friday,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s second single, “Teletype,” via a video featuring AI-generated faces singing the song. “Teletype” was also one of our Songs of the Week.
For Raw Data Feel the band used an AI (artifical intelligence) of their own making to help create the album’s lyrics, song titles, and cover art, via selected information they fed the AI.
The band’s last album, Re-Animator, came out in 2020 on Infinity Industries and made it on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. It featured the songs “Arch Enemy,” “Planets,” “Violent Sun,” and “Big Climb,” all of which were featured on our Songs of the Week lists.
Check out the fourth episode of our Under the Radar podcast, where we speak to Jonathan Higgs.
Read our COVID-19 Quarantine Check-In interview with Higgs.
Everything Everything 2022 Tour Dates:
31 Mar | Rock City, Nottingham
1 Apr | O2 Academy, Leeds
2 Apr | University, Newcastle
4 Apr | SWG3, Glasgow
5 Apr | O2 Academy, Liverpool
7 Apr | Waterfront, Norwich
8 Apr | Academy, Manchester
9 Apr | O2 Academy, Birmingham
11 Apr | O2 Academy, Bristol
12 Apr | Dome, Brighton
13 Apr | The Roundhouse, London
14 Apr | Keele University, Stoke
16 Apr | Academy, Dublin
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Angel Olsen Announces New Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “All the Good Times” (News) — Angel Olsen
- Premiere: Mama’s Broke Shares New Single “Narrow Line” (News) — Mama’s Broke
- Katy J Pearson Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Single “Talk Over Town” (News) — Katy J Pearson
- Everything Everything Share Video for New Song “I Want a Love Like This” (News) — Everything Everything
- Warpaint Share Immersive Video for New Song “Stevie” (News) — Warpaint
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.