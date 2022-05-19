News

All





Everything Everything Share Video for New Song “Jennifer” Raw Data Feel Due Out Tomorrow via Infinity Industries/AWAL





British art-rockers Everything Everything are releasing a new album, Raw Data Feel, tomorrow via Infinity Industries/AWAL. Now they have shared the album’s fifth and final pre-release single, “Jennifer,” via a video that features a teenage band performing the song. Krishna Muthurangu directed the video, which appears to have been shot on VHS. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Tomorrow, Everything Everything are also releasing a limited-edition lyric book, CAPS LOCK ON: Lyrics + Debris 2007-2022, via Faber Music.

Previously Everything Everything shared Raw Data Feel’s lead single, “Bad Friday,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s second single, “Teletype,” via a video featuring AI-generated faces singing the song. “Teletype” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s third single, “I Want a Love Like This,” via a video for the single (which was again one of our Songs of the Week, at #2). Then they shared the album’s fourth single, “Pizza Boy,” via a video made up of live footage. “Pizza Boy” also landed on Songs of the Week.

For Raw Data Feel the band used an AI (artifical intelligence) of their own making to help create the album’s lyrics, song titles, and cover art, via selected information they fed the AI.

The band’s last album, Re-Animator, came out in 2020 on Infinity Industries and made it on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. It featured the songs “Arch Enemy,” “Planets,” “Violent Sun,” and “Big Climb,” all of which were featured on our Songs of the Week lists.

Check out the fourth episode of our Under the Radar podcast, where we speak to Jonathan Higgs.

Read our COVID-19 Quarantine Check-In interview with Higgs.

Everything Everything 2022 Tour Dates:

20 May | O2 Academy, Leicester

21 May | Phase 1, Liverpool (meet & greet)

22 May | Rough Trade, Bristol

23 May | Rough Trade, Nottingham

24 May | Sub 89, Reading

25 May | Rough Trade East, London

26 May | Vinilo, Southampton

2 Aug | Altes Hallenbad Und Reichenfeldpark, Austria

3 Aug | Arena Wien, Grosse Halle

5-7 Aug | Wide Skies & Butterflies, Fakenham

11-14 Aug | 110 Above Festival, Atherstone

24 Sep | Float Along Festival, Sheffield

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.