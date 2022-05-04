Everything Everything Share Video for New Song “Pizza Boy”

News

British art-rockers Everything Everything are releasing a new album, Raw Data Feel, on May 20 via Infinity Industries/AWAL. Now they have shared the album’s fourth single, “Pizza Boy,” via a video made up of live footage. Frontman Jonathan Higgs edited the video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates, including some instore dates in the UK.

The band collectively had this to say about the song in a press statement: “The song is about recovering from trauma, by focussing on both hedonism and solitude.”

On May 20, Everything Everything are also releasing a limited-edition lyric book, CAPS LOCK ON: Lyrics + Debris 2007-2022, via Faber Music.

Previously Everything Everything shared Raw Data Feel’s lead single, “Bad Friday,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s second single, “Teletype,” via a video featuring AI-generated faces singing the song. “Teletype” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s third single, “I Want a Love Like This,” via a video for the single (which was again one of our Songs of the Week, at #2).

For Raw Data Feel the band used an AI (artifical intelligence) of their own making to help create the album’s lyrics, song titles, and cover art, via selected information they fed the AI.

The band’s last album, Re-Animator, came out in 2020 on Infinity Industries and made it on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. It featured the songs “Arch Enemy,” “Planets,” “Violent Sun,” and “Big Climb,” all of which were featured on our Songs of the Week lists.

Check out the fourth episode of our Under the Radar podcast, where we speak to Jonathan Higgs.

Read our COVID-19 Quarantine Check-In interview with Higgs.

Everything Everything 2022 Tour Dates:

19 May | Banquet, Kingston

20 May | O2 Academy, Leicester

21 May | Phase 1, Liverpool (meet & greet)

22 May | Rough Trade, Bristol

23 May | Rough Trade, Nottingham

24 May | Sub 89, Reading

25 May | Rough Trade East, London

26 May | Vinilo, Southampton

2 Aug | Altes Hallenbad Und Reichenfeldpark, Austria

3 Aug | Arena Wien, Grosse Halle

5-7 Aug | Wide Skies & Butterflies, Fakenham

11-14 Aug | 110 Above Festival, Atherstone

24 Sep | Float Along Festival, Sheffield

