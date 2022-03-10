News

All





Everything Everything Share Video for New Song “Teletype” Raw Data Feel Due Out May 20 via Infinity Industries/AWAL





British art-rockers Everything Everything are releasing a new album, Raw Data Feel, on May 20 via Infinity Industries/AWAL. Now they have shared the album’s second single, “Teletype,” via a video featuring AI-generated faces singing the song. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Frontman Jonathan Higgs, who created the video for “Teletype,” had this to say in a press release: “This song began in a very experimental way, with Alex and Jon sampling voice and guitar then putting it through a process that randomized each chord in a chaotic and glitchy rhythm. A very direct song, straight from the heart, with a fresh new openness that we felt was a good scene-setting for the record.”

He adds about the video: “The video consists of human faces that were completely generated by AI, singing the song. It also includes several grotesque experiments that didn’t work, where the machine thought it was making a person but failed.”

On May 20, Everything Everything are also releasing a limited-edition lyric book, CAPS LOCK ON: Lyrics + Debris 2007-2022, via Faber Music.

Previously Everything Everything shared Raw Data Feel’s lead single, “Bad Friday,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

For Raw Data Feel the band used an AI (artifical intelligence) of their own making to help create the album’s lyrics, song titles, and cover art, via selected information they fed the AI.

The band’s last album, Re-Animator, came out in 2020 on Infinity Industries and made it on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. It featured the songs “Arch Enemy,” “Planets,” “Violent Sun,” and “Big Climb,” all of which were featured on our Songs of the Week lists.

Check out the fourth episode of our Under the Radar podcast, where we speak to Jonathan Higgs.

Read our COVID-19 Quarantine Check-In interview with Higgs.

Everything Everything 2022 Tour Dates:

31 Mar | Rock City, Nottingham

1 Apr | O2 Academy, Leeds

2 Apr | University, Newcastle

4 Apr | SWG3, Glasgow

5 Apr | O2 Academy, Liverpool

7 Apr | Waterfront, Norwich

8 Apr | Academy, Manchester

9 Apr | O2 Academy, Birmingham

11 Apr | O2 Academy, Bristol

12 Apr | Dome, Brighton

13 Apr | The Roundhouse, London

14 Apr | Keele University, Stoke

16 Apr | Academy, Dublin

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.