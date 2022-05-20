Everything Everything – Stream the New Album and Read Our New Interview (+New U.S. Tour Dates)

News

British art-rockers Everything Everything have released a new album, Raw Data Feel, today via Infinity Industries/AWAL. Now that the album is out you can stream it here. Yesterday we also posted our My Firsts interview with the band. The band have also announced some new U.S. tour dates for this November. Stream the album below and read the interview here. Also below are the tour dates.

Everything Everything features frontman Jonathan Higgs, Jeremy Pritchard (bass, keyboards), Michael Spearman (drums), and Alex Robertshaw (lead guitar, keyboards). For Raw Data Feel the band used an AI (artifical intelligence) of their own making to help create the album’s lyrics, song titles, and cover art, via selected information they fed the AI.

The band collectively had this to say about the new album in a press release: “Raw Data Feel is, to a large extent, about new beginnings. It’s our first record made entirely under our own steam, with Alex producing. Many of the songs are concerned with healing and starting anew, as well as the trepidation that comes with that.

“Jonathan was interested in using Artificial Intelligence to both undertake some of the emotional labour of writing, but also to provoke new approaches in the lyrics. The result is, paradoxically, very vulnerable and human, and maybe our most emotionally open and honest work. After five albums and 14 years as a band it was time to be provoked into new territory by an exterior force. Sonically, the album delves further into appropriately electronic territory, but with a certain freshness and spontaneity which has grown over the last couple of albums. It’s our most sonically colourful and even our most (cautiously) optimistic record.”

Today, Everything Everything have also released a limited-edition lyric book, CAPS LOCK ON: Lyrics + Debris 2007-2022, via Faber Music.

Previously Everything Everything shared Raw Data Feel’s lead single, “Bad Friday,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s second single, “Teletype,” via a video featuring AI-generated faces singing the song. “Teletype” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s third single, “I Want a Love Like This,” via a video for the single (which was again one of our Songs of the Week, at #2). Then they shared the album’s fourth single, “Pizza Boy,” via a video made up of live footage. “Pizza Boy” also landed on Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s fifth and final pre-release single, “Jennifer,” via a video that features a teenaged band performing the song.

The band’s last album, Re-Animator, came out in 2020 on Infinity Industries and made it on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. It featured the songs “Arch Enemy,” “Planets,” “Violent Sun,” and “Big Climb,” all of which were featured on our Songs of the Week lists.

Check out the fourth episode of our Under the Radar podcast, where we speak to Jonathan Higgs.

Read our COVID-19 Quarantine Check-In interview with Higgs.

<a href="https://everythingeverything.bandcamp.com/album/raw-data-feel">Raw Data Feel by Everything Everything</a>

Everything Everything 2022 Tour Dates:

20 May | O2 Academy, Leicester

21 May | Phase 1, Liverpool (meet & greet)

22 May | Rough Trade, Bristol

23 May | Rough Trade, Nottingham

24 May | Sub 89, Reading

25 May | Rough Trade East, London

26 May | Vinilo, Southampton

2 Aug | Altes Hallenbad Und Reichenfeldpark, Austria

3 Aug | Arena Wien, Grosse Halle

5-7 Aug | Wide Skies & Butterflies, Fakenham

11-14 Aug | 110 Above Festival, Atherstone

24 Sep | Float Along Festival, Sheffield

11 Nov | Summit Music Hall, Denver CO

12 Nov | The Urban Lounge, Salt Lake City UT

14 Nov | Wonderland Ballroom, Portland OR

15 Nov | Neumos, Seattle WA

17 Nov | Great American Music Hall, San Francisco CA

18 Nov | Teragram Ballroom, Los Angeles CA

