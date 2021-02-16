News

Ex:Re (Elena Tonra of Daughter) Announces New Album, Shares Video for “Where the Time Went” Ex:Re with 12 Ensemble Will Be Out This Friday on Glassnote





Ex:Re (Elena Tonra of Daughter) has announced a new album, Ex:Re with 12 Ensemble, an orchestral reworking of her self-titled debut album in collaboration with English string orchestra 12 Ensemble and classical composer Josephine Stephenson. It will be available this Friday (Feb. 19) via Glassnote. Tonra has also shared a self-directed video for the album’s opener “Where the Time Went.” You can watch it below.

The new album was recorded live in November 2019 at King’s Place in London, where Tonra was joined by Stephenson on piano and 12 Ensemble. It was mixed by Jonathan Lefèvre-Reich. Tonra speaks about the process of putting the album together in a press release: “We were mixing the record while concerts and events around the world were being cancelled and postponed, so it was really moving to listen to the audio over and over during that time. The sound of a room filled with people was, and is, something we were all greatly missing. There is also some magic in there. Jonathan added some beautiful moments of story-telling in the mix. On ‘New York,’ for example, the strings suddenly feel as though they are dripping down the sides of your head.”

Stephenson adds: “Working with acoustic instruments was an opportunity to add subtle, yet tangible dynamic details to highlight Elena’s words. As the Ex:Re songs are often built from loops, I enjoyed exploring the multitude of possible variations and reinventions within these, adding counter-melodies and making small changes in harmony or voicing. After touring with the Ex:Re band for a year, I knew the songs inside out, and had already started expanding and orchestrating them in my head. I also felt fearless knowing I was writing for the 12 Ensemble, who are all exceptionally talented musicians and comfortable in all sorts of genres.”

Tonra’s self-titled debut as Ex:Re came out in 2018 on Glassnote. She is currently at work with Daughter on their third album, which is expected to be released in late 2021.

Ex:Re with 12 Ensemble Tracklist:

1. Where The Time Went (with 12 Ensemble)

2. Crushing (with 12 Ensemble)

3. New York (with 12 Ensemble)

4. Romance (with 12 Ensemble)

5. The Dazzler (with 12 Ensemble)

6. Too Sad (with 12 Ensemble)

7. Liar (with 12 Ensemble)

8. I Can’t Keep You (with 12 Ensemble)

9. 5AM (with 12 Ensemble)

10. My Heart (with 12 Ensemble)

