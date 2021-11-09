News

All





Ezra Furman Announces New 2022 North American Tour Dates Sex Education - Songs from Season 3 Out Now via Ice Chest Musick

Photography by Buck Meek



Ezra Furman has announced some new 2022 North American tour dates. They mainly go down next March and May and go on sale tomorrow at noon EST. Check them all out below.

Furman had this to say in a press release statement:

“IT IS HAPPENING IT IS FINALLY HAPPENING WE ARE GOING ON TOUR AGAIN

“February 27th 2020 in Los Angeles. That was the last time. Playing with my amazing band. For me, it was an unforgettable night already, in that we ended an ecstatically fired-up tour of the Western US supporting our furious punk record Twelve Nudes, and that I got to sing the Replacements’ ‘I Will Dare’ with the brilliant Kelley Stoltz garage rock group. But we all know what happened next. COVID-19 hit hard and all shows were canceled for a million billion weeks.

“We have all been through a lot since then. We’ve been laying low but I personally have been tending the flame of musical passion that still very much burns in me, waiting for the day I could once again join it with that of my associates and use the resultant torch to start fires in public.

“Now our plans can begin to be told. We are hitting the road, that sweet cruel mistress of yesteryear, in March 2022 for what will be our first shows in over two years. Obviously we will be safe and careful with everyone’s health. And obviously we will not hold back the realness. We are going to give you the shows you deserve, that you’ve deserved all along. Fire in the bloodstream. Pour gasoline on the embers.

“More cool information to come soon. Right now, I’m just really, really enjoying having this tour in our near future. Hope to see you there. - E. Furman”

Back in September Furman surprise released a new EP that features songs she has written for season 3 of the Netflix show Sex Education. It’s fittingly titled Sex Education - Songs from Season 3 and features three new songs, alongside two songs previously released with her former band Ezra Furman & The Harpoons in 2011. The EP is out now via Furman’s own Ice Chest Musick label. Furman has done the music for all three seasons.

Last year, Furman shared the official soundtrack for seasons 1 and 2 of Sex Education, along with a video for the song “Every Feeling.”

Check out our 2020 interview with Furman in episode two of our official podcast’s first season.

Read our 2018 interview with Furman.

Ezra Furman Tour Dates:

1/27 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom (Ezra Solo)

3/6 - Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse Music Hall

3/7 - Rochester, NY @ The Bug Jar

3/8 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

3/9 - Indianapolis, IN @ State Street Pub

3/10 - Nashville, TV @ Third Man Records Blue Room

3/12 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

3/14-20 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

5/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

5/21 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

5/23 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

5/24 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

5/25 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

5/26 - Boise, ID @ Visual Arts Collective

5/28 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

5/30 - Des Moines, IA @ Gas Lamp

5/31 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fineline Music Cafe

6/1 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.